Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

A study undertaken by Eurofins scientists has resulted in a robust method to analyse SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater samples, allowing for early detection of virus presence at a given site, before the virus spreads too broadly or as a way to monitor the effectiveness of containment measures put in place. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.07.10.20150573v1

As part of the study, Eurofins team of scientists used wastewater samples which had been collected during the COVID-19 pandemic in Denmark. They were able to detect the virus in a sample taken three days before patient 0 was identified in the country.

The findings of this study are particularly relevant for municipalities, production facilities, hospitals, nursing homes etc. At those sites, wastewater testing, offered as part of the Eurofins COVID-19 Sentinel programme, can give an early indication of the presence of SARS-CoV-2, therefore allowing for relevant containment measures in order to avoid an outbreak of the disease. With a growing understanding of the very significant role pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic virus carriers play in the pandemic, early detection of virus presence on a site is a vital first step to identifying the potential carrier(s) and putting increased measures in place to contain the disease. As the method developed by Eurofins is semi-quantitative, it also offers a strong tool to monitor the development of an outbreak over time and the efficacy of the containment measures put in place when an outbreak is detected.

During this research project, a reliable semi-quantitative method was developed and validated including stability, reproducibility and dilution linearity studies. Analysis was performed on both the supernatant and solid phases of wastewater samples with virus RNA detected in either one of the phases only or in both phases. In particular, 19% of samples tested positive in the solid phase but negative in the liquid phase. As a consequence, it appears that testing both supernatant and solid phases improves sensitivity. When conducting wastewater analysis as part of the Eurofins COVID-19 Sentinel offering, both are tested thus ensuring higher accuracy in early virus detection.

Based on part of the study carried out in a Danish hospital, the wastewater testing method is expected to be able to detect a community COVID-19 prevalence rate as low as 0.02%-0.1% (i.e. between 2 virus shedders per 10,000 persons and 1 virus shedder per 1,000 persons).

This waste water testing method comes as yet another powerful tool in the Eurofins COVID-19 Sentinel suite of tests to help with the identification and containment of the COVID-19 pandemic. In real life over the last few weeks without requiring human testing, the Eurofins COVID-19 Sentinel programme has demonstrated its capacity to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV2 virus on a site, before the affected employee had symptoms and knew of his/her infection.

The Eurofins COVID-19 Sentinel programme therefore provided valuable information that was at that point still unknown to both employee and employer.

Notes to Editors:

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter "Eurofins" or "the Group"), believes it is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing. With over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group's objective is to provide customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and a very large range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international groups in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005690/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Eurofins Scientific SE

+32 2 766 1620

ir@eurofins.com