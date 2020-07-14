Kissflow Launches Digital Workplace Platform for the Russian Market

- Releases local language offering in view of spike in demand for collaborative work management tools among Russian businesses

MOSCOW, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kissflow , a leader in business process and workflow management software used by organizations in over 160 countries, has launched its Digital Workplace Platform in Russia, with a product that is fully available in Russian.

Kissflow Digital Workplace combines the power of project management, process automation and team collaboration to streamline business workflows and enterprise productivity. It is perfectly poised to support distributed teams during remote work.

"We have seen a huge spike in demand for Kissflow Digital Workplace as most organisations transitioned fully to remote work over the last three months. The availability of the product in Russian helps small & medium businesses adopt it quickly," said Dinesh Varadharajan, VP - Product Management, Kissflow.

Kissflow puts the power of high-end process and project software into the hands of any business user. The new end-to-end platform enables organizations to replace disconnected point solutions through:

Collaborating on discussions and conversations using channels for smooth teamwork

Coordinating cases, projects and tasks using case management and project management for work efficiency

Controlling processes that can be easily automated using process management for predictable outcomes

Kissflow is recognized as a key player by Gartner in the high productivity application Platform-as-a-Service space.

For more information about Kissflow's industry-first digital workplace platform, visit kissflow.com .

About Kissflow:

Kissflow is the digital workplace software for audacious leaders & their teams to manage all types of work on a single, unified platform through an intuitive blend of collaboration, coordination, and control. With the power of automated workflow behind them, our 10,000+ customers across 160 countries, including more than 50 Fortune 500 companies such as Airbus, McDermott, Reckitt Benckiser and Olympus, can create a digital workplace that seamlessly orchestrates work through an intuitive blend of Collaboration, Coordination and Control. G2Crowd named Kissflow as a leader in the BPM and Workflow category, with a customer satisfaction score of 4.3 out of 5, the highest in the category.

