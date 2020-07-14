Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Grigeo AB shares (GRG1L, ISIN code LT0000102030) on 14-07-2020. AB Grigeo has publicly announced the audited annual report for the year 2019. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.