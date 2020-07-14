UK Mortgages Ltd: Oat Hill No. 2 Securitisation Launched and Priced

14thJuly 2020

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Oat Hill No. 2 Securitisation Launched and Priced

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited ("UKML", or the "Company") and TwentyFour Asset Management LLP ("TwentyFour") are pleased to announce that following the announcement on Wednesday 8th July 2020, that the Company had mandated banks and announced the public marketing of the Oat Hill No.2 securitisation, the transaction was successfully launched and priced late on Friday afternoon 10th July 2020.

This transaction refinances the previous Oat Hill No.1 deal that had originally been intended to be completed in May 2020, but was delayed due to the market disruption ensuing from the Covid-19 outbreak. TwentyFour and the Company are extremely pleased that they are able to return to the pre-Covid-19 strategy at the earliest opportunity.

This transaction will also allow the Company to return to its previously stated proposal of using excess capital to enable share buybacks whilst the Company's share price continues to trade at a discount to the NAV.

However, investors should note that the settlement date for this transaction is timed to coincide with the next interest payment date of the previous Oat Hill No.1 transaction at the end of August 2020, and so any capital released will not be available until after then.

As previously stated, whilst securitisation spreads have retraced to such an extent that a full securitisation became possible, they have not recovered to the levels seen in February, prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, and therefore whilst this transaction is expected to release a significant amount of capital, that release will now most likely be around the lower of the previously stated £30m - £50m range rather than the upper end as indicated in February. In the immediate future, the Company and TwentyFour will be revising cashflow forecasts, which will take into account financing the Company's contractual lending commitments, along with the effects that income deferment from the government's payment holiday scheme and its subsequent extension until at least October this year might have on future capital availability, as well as reviewing the previously reduced dividend.

Once this is completed, a further announcement will be made by the Company and TwentyFour will host a video update or webinar to further inform investors on timing and quantum.

TwentyFour Asset Management LLP

Rob Ford

Silvia Piva

020 7015 8900

Numis Securities Limited, Corporate Broker

Nathan Brown

Hugh Jonathan

020 7260 1000

