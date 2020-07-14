Dutch researchers have shown that power peaks caused by solar generation may be stronger under partial cloudiness than clear skies. According to their findings, mixed-cloud conditions can enhance PV power production due to light reflected off clouds, as well as their intermittent shadows on arrays, which reduce module temperatures.Liander, a Dutch power and gas supplier, has revealed the results of a recent study in which it sought to assess the impact of solar energy fluctuations on the grid. It conducted the study with several Dutch academic institutions, including the Royal Netherlands Meteorological ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...