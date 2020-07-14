News summary:

Industry networks need to migrate to packet infrastructures

ADVA and OTN Systems offering joint solutions tailored to industrial applications

Partnership provides fully integrated end-to-end offerings

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it's partnering with OTN Systems to address key connectivity challenges for industrial applications. The companies are teaming up to offer joint end-to-end networking solutions built with best-in-class technology and specifically designed for the industry sector. Now customers in transportation, oil and gas, mining and electrical power utilities can smoothly transition from their legacy SONET/SDH infrastructure and realize the benefits of packet transport. Featuring OTN Systems' XTran MPLS-TP layer combined with ADVA FSP 3000 OLS technology, the tailor-made solutions are ruggedized for the harshest environments. They also provide stringent synchronization and comprehensive in-service monitoring, ensuring the levels of availability needed for the most advanced industrial demands.

"By joining forces with ADVA, we're giving customers the full benefits of our combined innovation and expertise. Our companies share a goal of helping all industries on their digital transformation journeys. By delivering integrated end-to-end networks that precisely meet sector-specific requirements, we're empowering our customers to take that next step," said Jurgen Michielsen, CTO, OTN Systems. "From transportation to electric utilities, today's industrial networks operators are looking for a seamless way to evolve their old SONET/SDH infrastructure to high-capacity packet-based network technology. The joint solution allows customers to make the jump to the next generation of telecom architecture simple, risk-free and extremely cost-effective."

To keep pace with the demands of new applications, industrial networks must deliver greater bandwidth and improved quality of service. They need technology that supports an easy transition from increasingly obsolete SONET/SDH networks to packet-optical transport architectures. That's precisely what ADVA and OTN Systems' joint solutions provide. They enable operational infrastructure to cater for ever-increasing amounts of data traffic and support industrial automation. The combined solutions include the ADVA FSP 3000 OLS, which efficiently transports wavelengths over long distances using multiplexing, amplification, dispersion compensation, power leveling and wavelength routing. This is combined with OTN Systems' XTran multi-service MPLS-TP platform designed for industrial applications. Growing security threats are also addressed with the protection of ADVA FSP 3000 ConnectGuard Optical encryption as well as strict synchronization needs with ADVA's Oscilloquartz portfolio.

"We're teaming up with OTN Systems to deliver industrial connectivity with a unique set of benefits. Together we can provide the most reliable and secure end-to-end networking solutions on the market solutions that are fully optimized for next-generation industrial applications and specifically designed to withstand the most extreme environments," commented Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA. "Our FSP 3000 enables industrial networks to minimize both cost per bit and operational efforts. Our joint customers can also further enhance performance and reduce operating costs with our ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution. This gives industrial network operators full control with real-time insight into the fiber plant. What's more, our Oscilloquartz technology range ensures the precise synchronization needed for ultra-low latency use cases."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About OTN Systems

OTN systems is a leading supplier of mission-critical telecommunication solutions to industrial customers for more than 30 years. The company has developed a unique next generation platform tailored for industrial applications. XTran is a flexible, state-of-the-art product allowing customers to go full packet. Its underlying MPLS-TP technology avoids the complexity of generic telecom solutions developed for service providers. XTran secures reliable operations in a harsh environments, while its management system (TXCare) supports an intuitive and simple handling. Since its market introduction back in 2014, more than 100 customers worldwide have deployed XTran. For more information on our product and services offering, please visit us at www.otnsystems.com, allowing you to fully appreciate how "we make MPLS for Operational Telecom easy."

