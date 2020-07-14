Pouches Market Size Worth $53.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 5.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pouches market size is expected to reach USD 53.9 billion by 2027, expanding at aCAGR of 5.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for low-cost, convenient, shelf appealing, and lightweight packaging by end-use industries, including food and beverages, healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, and home care, is likely to fuel market growth.

Pouches demand lesser material, energy, and water during their manufacturing and thus prove to be significantly less expensive than rigid packaging solutions. In addition, lightweight and flexibility attribute for their lower transportation cost, due to which Consumer Products (CPG) companies are increasingly opting pouches over rigid tubes, containers, and boxes.

Key suggestions from the report:

The food and beverage end-use segment accounted for a share of 55.3% in terms of revenue in 2019, owing to its wide scale incorporation of the product for the packaging of dairy, snacks, sauces, confectionery, beverages, and other food products

The aseptic treatment type segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027 and is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion in 2027. Aseptic treatment type ensures that the product is free from bacteria and eliminates the need of refrigeration and thus proves to be cost-efficient

The stand-up type segment is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027. Growing adoption of stand-up product type due to their marketing advantages and convenience of use are attributing to the growth of the segment

In Asia Pacific , the market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027 on account of rapid growing packaged food industry and rising penetration organized retail

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of domestic as well as global players. key players are adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their manufacturing capabilities and geographical footprints.

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Pouches Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Plastic, Paper, Metal, Bioplastics), By Treatment Type (Standard, Aseptic, Retort, Hot-fill), By Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pouches-market

Flat pouches occupy lesser space in retail outlets and can be easily stacked upon each other; thus, more products can be displayed as compared to other packaging types. Furthermore, standup pouches on retail shelves prove to be more appealing to the consumers, and the packaging format also has a higher surface area on which high-quality graphics are printed, owing to which the product type easily grabs customer attention in retail outlets as compared to bottles and boxes.

Various closures such as a zipper, spout, and tear notch are utilized in pouches, which provide convenience in pouch opening and closing. In addition, the product is usually made up of plastic composite films, paper, and aluminum laminates that provide a strong barrier against moisture, light, odor, and bacteria due to which food and beverages are increasingly offered in the packaging.

The increasing demand for packaged food and beverage products and growing on the go food consumption trend owing to the changing lifestyle is expected to augment growth to the market in the forecast period.

In addition, due to features including portability and lower product weight, pouches are preferred packaging format for baby food products. The increasing working women population across the world is principally driving the demand for packaged baby food, which in turn expected to benefit the market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pouches market on the basis of material, treatment type, product type, end-use, and region:

Pouches Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Plastics



Paper



Metal



Bioplastics

Pouches Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Standard



Aseptic



Retort



Hot- fill

Pouches Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Flat



Stand-Up

Pouches End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Food & Beverages



Healthcare



Personal care & Cosmetics



Homecare



Others

Pouches Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Loader Market:

Amcor plc



Mondi



Sealed Air



CONSTANTIA



Coveris



Goglio SpA



ProAmpac



GUALAPACK S.P.A



Huhtamaki Group



Smurfit Kappa

