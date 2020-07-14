A clean energy and e-mobility executive recruitment firm says CEOs and founders remain relentlessly positive in the face of the public health crisis and expect the global recovery from the pandemic to be led by a green revolution.A survey of the bosses of cleantech firms has revealed, depending on your outlook, the potential power of positive thinking or an extraordinary desire by the executives polled to bury their heads in the sand as the Covid-19 crisis unfolds. Hyperion Executive Research yesterday issued a press release to publicise the results of a survey it carried out among an unspecified ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...