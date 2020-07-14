EXCHANGE NOTICE, JULY 14, 2020 SHARES ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 191,501 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Orion Oyj as of July 15, 2020. Identifiers of Orion Oyj's share: Trading code:ORNAV ISIN code: FI0009014369 Orderbook id: 35362 Number of shares: 35,251,974 Trading code: ORNBV ISIN code: FI0009014377 Orderbook id: 35363 Number of shares: 105,882,304 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260