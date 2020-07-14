First set of guidelines published in 2019 received feedback from the European Commission and the United States Department of Transportation is now available to the public for the first time

The guideline document defines key safety standards for Hyperloop systems including design, construction and operation

This document is a critical milestone that includes detailed core safety requirements for capsules, drive systems, environmental control and life support systems, tubes, and evacuation procedures in case of emergency

The publicly available guideline follows recent calls for sustainable transportation infrastructure projects such as Hyperloop by the European Parliament and the U.S. House of Representatives

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies announced today the first ever completed certification guidelines for Hyperloop systems will now be available to the public. The guideline was published in collaboration with HyperloopTT by the internationally recognized TÜV SÜD Group, an industry leading testing, certification, auditing, and advisory services organization. As the European Commission and the United States call for sustainable transportation infrastructure projects, such as Hyperloop, to aid in economic recovery following the pandemic, this guideline paves the way for regulation and adoption. The original guideline was created in 2019 and was shared with governmental transportation and infrastructure organizations in the European Union and United States.

TÜV SÜD reviewed the Hazard Analysis and Risk Assessment (HARA) of the HyperloopTT system and used it as the basis for developing a guideline that defines the key safety requirements for the design, construction, and operation of these systems. The TÜV SÜD guideline took into consideration existing regulations and experience from rail, metro systems, cable cars, amusement rides, aviation, and the process industry, and aligned them to the specific requirements of Hyperloop technology.

Taking a holistic approach, the complete safety guideline defines a host of aspects including the core safety requirements for the transport capsules, the drive system, the environmental control and life support system (ECLSS), the tubes, and the evacuation procedure in case of emergency.

"Our generic guideline is our significant contribution to making an innovative technology like Hyperloop safe and reliable," says Ferdinand Neuwieser, CEO TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH.

"This is a major milestone for the Hyperloop movement. We are prepared to build the safest form of transportation ever created by humankind," said Andres De Leon, CEO HyperloopTT. "The work of our teams in collaboration with the experts at TÜV SÜD has created a solid foundation for leading the industry and positioning Hyperloop as an ideal safe and sustainable high speed infrastructure project for the near future."

Today's publication represents the full and complete set of safety guidelines. The guideline can be downloaded in PDF format from the TÜV SÜD website for a fee of EUR 1,000: www.tuvsud.com/hyperloop.

About TÜV SÜD

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. www.tuvsud.com

About HyperloopTT

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) is an innovative transportation and technology company focused on realizing the Hyperloop, a system that moves people and goods at unprecedented speeds safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Through the use of unique, patented technology and an advanced business model of lean collaboration, open innovation and integrated partnership, HyperloopTT is creating and licensing technologies.

Founded in 2013, HyperloopTT is a global team of more than 800 engineers, creatives and technologists in 52 multidisciplinary teams, with 40 corporate and university partners.

HyperloopTT's European Research and Development Center is the testing site of the world's first and only full-scale system and passenger capsule. In 2019, HyperloopTT released the first comprehensive feasibility study analyzing a Hyperloop system, which found that the system is economically and technically feasible and will generate a profit without requiring government subsidies.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and Toulouse, France, HyperloopTT has offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, UAE; Bratislava, Slovakia; São Paulo, Brazil; and Barcelona, Spain. HyperloopTT has signed agreements in the United States, UAE, France, Germany, India, China, Korea, Indonesia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, and Ukraine.

