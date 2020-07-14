LG Innotek develops the world's smallest 'Bluetooth low energy module'

SEOUL, South Korea, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Cheol-Dong Jeong) announced on July 14 that it has developed the world's smallest Bluetooth module. With this development, LG Innotek is gearing up to advance further into the communication module market for Internet of Things (IoT).

LG Innotek's "Bluetooth low energy (BLE) module for IoT" is a key component that enables data communications for IoT devices such as glucose measuring patches, smart lighting, outlets, switches, wireless earphones, and hearing aids. Thanks to its low power consumption feature, the module is mainly used for IoT devices that require limited power supply, such as small wearable devices.

By linking various IoT devices to the smartphone, users can conveniently track blood glucose levels, remotely control lighting, outlets, switches, and operate wireless earphones or hearing aids at a short distance.

Notably, the IoT products featuring LG Innotek's BLE module are small and slim but boast of excellent communication performance. With differentiated radio frequency (RF) signal design and antenna technology, and ultra-precision circuit technology, component space is reduced while the data transmission distance is increased.

As IoT devices become smaller and higher, the market has higher expectations for the size and performance of communication modules. This is why the industry is paying close attention to LG Innotek's BLE module.

Improved communication performance with IoT product's design freedom

By applying LG Innotek's BLE module, IoT device manufacturers can freely design products in various shapes and sizes. This is possible because LG Innotek minimized the module size and mounting space.

LG Innotek's module is the smallest in the world. This module is 6mm (width) x 4mm (height), which is 75% of the previous model. With ultra-precision, high-density, and ultra-fine processing technologies, more than 20 components including ICs (communications chips), resistors, and inductors, are housed in a single grain-sized product. LG Innotek's differentiated RF signal design technology minimized component space to eliminate signal interference.

LG Innotek's BLE module also enables device control and real-time data inquiry even if there is an obstacle between the user's smartphone and the IoT device. This is because the communication performance of the module is increased by 30% compared to existing products.

For example, even when there is a single obstacle, such as a wall, between the user's smartphone and the IoT device, other modules may lose communications, but LG Innotek's module can transmit data smoothly even if there are multiple obstacles.

To make this happen, LG Innotek applied its proprietary "integrated antenna" technology. With the integrated antenna technology, an antenna that used to be installed separately outside the module is mounted inside the module. In particular, the antenna was designed to cover the entire module, maximizing the antenna area and improving communication performance.

Stepping up the foray into the global IoT communication module market

LG Innotek plans to accelerate its foray into the global IoT communication module market on the back of the development of the BLE module for IoT.

To this end, LG Innotek is actively planning promotional activities in Europe, the United States, Japan, China and Taiwan for manufacturers of lighting, healthcare, smart home and audio products.

LG Innotek plans to quickly dominate the IoT communication module market based on its technology and business capabilities that have been accumulated in the area of communication modules for vehicles and home appliances, such as developing the world's first 5G communication module for automobiles and producing Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules for home appliances.

According to Techno System Research (TSR), a global market research company, the global BLE demand is expected to grow from 980 million units in 2020 to 1.749 billion units. By sales, it is an increase from about USD 1.8 billion in 2020 (KRW 2.1483 trillion) to about USD 3.3 billion in 2024 (KRW 3.9385 trillion).

About LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

LG Innotek is a cutting-edge materials and components manufacturer and an affiliate of LG group. The company's business units include core components for mobile, automotive, display, semiconductor and IoT. Further, the company has cooperated closely with mobile device, home appliance and automotive companies, producing camera modules, automotive electronic components, wireless communication module, substrate materials.

LG Innotek is headquartered in Seoul, Korea and its sales subsidiary is located in Taipei, Shanghai, Tokyo, San Jose, Detroit and Chicago. For more information, please refer to the website: www.lginnotek.com

