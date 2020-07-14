Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.07.2020
WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Tradegate
14.07.20
12:33 Uhr
105,50 Euro
+0,45
+0,43 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
105,30105,8012:34
ACCESSWIRE
14.07.2020 | 11:08
239 Leser
International Business Machines Corporation - Post Stabilisation Notice

Post Stabilisation Notice

NEW YORK NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

International Business Machines Corporation

Guarantor (if any):

na

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 1,300,000,000 / EUR 1,600,000,000 / EUR 850,000,000

Description:

0.30% due Feb 2028 / 0.65% due Feb 2032 / 1.2% due Feb 2040

Offer price:

99.905 / 99.690 / 99.700

Stabilising Managers:

Barclays, BNP, HSBC, RBC

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: International Business Machines Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597383/International-Business-Machines-Corporation--Post-Stabilisation-Notice

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
