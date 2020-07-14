JSC PATA Saldus: PATA Saldus not audited financial report for the period of 3 months of the year 2020

JSC "PATA Saldus" profit from operating activities for the 3 month period of 2020 are 870 796 EUR with the net turnover of 13 012 082 EUR, which represents profit per share issued of 1.05 EUR. Please refer to the attachment. Contact information: Member of the Board Ilze Bukulde Phone: +37163807072 E-mail: info@patasaldus.lv Attachments: ENG_2020_3men. konsolidetais.pdf https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet'showInline=true&messageAttachmentId=783698 ENG_2020_3men. parastais.pdf https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet'showInline=true&messageAttachmentId=783697