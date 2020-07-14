Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2020 | 11:13
JSC PATA Saldus: PATA Saldus not audited financial report for the period of 3 months of the year 2020

JSC "PATA Saldus" profit from operating activities for the 3 month period of 2020 are 870 796 EUR with the net turnover of 13 012 082 EUR, which represents profit per share issued of 1.05 EUR.

Please refer to the attachment.


Contact information:
         
Member of the Board Ilze Bukulde
Phone: +37163807072
E-mail: info@patasaldus.lv


Attachments:
ENG_2020_3men. konsolidetais.pdf
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet'showInline=true&messageAttachmentId=783698
ENG_2020_3men. parastais.pdf
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet'showInline=true&messageAttachmentId=783697
