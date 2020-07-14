Mirriad Advertising has the potential to build a substantial advertising business, additive and complementary to the current ecosystem, using its innovative technology to embed imagery seamlessly into video content in film, episodic, music, and social media. It is building traction with major platforms and entertainment companies, agencies and brand owners, and its two-year exclusive contract with Tencent in China is clear validation. COVID-19 has slowed conversion of discussions into revenue-generating deals, but market disruption may make it easier to cut-through.

