Italy Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Italy today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2024. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue will decrease from 25.87 billion in 2019 to 23.99 billion in 2020 owing to the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. The market will however, stabilise in 2021 and grow at CAGR of 2.2% from 2021 to 2024.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Italy.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

Mobile data revenues will grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over 2019-2024 from US$8.10 billion in 2019 to US$10.86 billion by 2024. Growing data usage is supported by 5G premium plans offering relatively large data allowances alongside OTT video subscriptions, entry-level targeted smartphone bundle plans and telcos' more-for-more bundling and multiplay strategies.

Fixed broadband revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3% over 2019-2024. Growth in FTTH subscriptions will be supported by ongoing investments in fiber-optic infrastructure. Furthermore, increasing broadband ARPUs will be driven by users migrating to higher-speed broadband services.

Italy's pay-TV market will decline at a CAGR of -1.6% over 2019-2024, due to falling pay-TV ARPUs, as OTT video draws customers away. Subscriptions, however, will increase to 6.9 million in 2024.

TIM

Vodafone Italy

Wind Tre

Poste Mobile

Fastweb

Tiscali

Sky Italia

Mediaset

Illiad

