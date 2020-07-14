The "Mobile Financial Services Service Portfolio Evolution and Positioning Strategies in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an executive-level overview of the mobile financial services (MFS) market in Europe. It delivers qualitative insights into the mobile market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.

It provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Section 1: Mobile Financial Services Portfolio Definition and Evolution: This section provides an overview of the core portfolio and development of mobile network operators' mobile financial services.

Section 2: Evolution and Positioning Strategies for Telcos in Europe: This section looks at the market conditions conducive to MFS adoption, recent developments, and the current state of MFS in Europe while also providing a closer look at the key players and partnerships enabling MFS success for telcos.

Section 3: Case studies: This section looks three case studies from Europe giving insight into the successful implementation of MFS by mobile network operators.

Section 4: Key findings: it consists of a summary of key findings and opportunities for the European MFS market.

MFS adoption has accelerated in Europe in light of device, technology, and security improvements. Mobile wallet, mobile banking, and m-commerce have become widespread services among mobile money users in both Western Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. In the past two years, European telcos have also been expanding into mobile banking white-labels/banking-as-a-service, partnerships, or by developing their own banking institutions.

Key Highlights

Due to the relatively high smartphone penetration in the vast majority of European countries, users can easily access mobile wallet, mobile banking, and m-commerce services through the use of mobile applications.

Given the high number of competitors from the technology sector and financial institutions, European telcos often struggle to compete. Despite this, telcos are entering the market by launching their own m-wallet services and then potentially expand their range of MFS services.

Telcos can compete effectively by offering MFS which have unique selling points and are differentiated in comparison to the competitors within a given European country.

Reasons to Buy

Offers a comprehensive and detailed understanding of mobile financial services (MFS) portfolios and positioning in the European markets.

The report investigates MFS trends, development and competitive attributes, looking in particular at the various drivers and key players in the European region.

To study Europe's most competitive mobile network operator MFS provisions, in order to inform strategical decision-making.

The report discusses commercial and technical developments in the wider mobile money market and what these developments might mean for the future.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Section 1: Mobile Financial Services (MFS) Portfolio Definition, Evolution, and Key Metrics

MFS Portfolio Definition

MFS Evolution

MFS Key Metrics

Section 2: MFS Evolution and Positioning Strategies for Telcos in Europe

MFS Players

Operator MFS Portfolios

Latest Developments and Product Launches in MFS

Section 3: Case Studies

Orange France

MTS Russia

T-Mobile Poland

Section 4: Key Findings and Recommendations

Key Findings and Recommendations

Appendix

Acronyms

