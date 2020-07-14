Hathersage Capital Management LLC, a global macro investment manager specializing in G10 currencies and absolute returns, today announced that its dbSelect Hathersage Long Term Currency Strategy was named "Best Foreign Exchange Hedge Fund" at the Hedge Funds Review European Performance Awards 2020.

The Hedge Funds Review European Performance Awards 2020 are the most prestigious event for the European hedge fund industry, attracting the top names from the industry and recognizing true performance, skill and expertise of managers according to Hedge Funds Review

Expert judging panels review each entry, rigorously considering both quantitative and qualitative factors and drawing on the experience and knowledge of each judge to agree winners in each category. The judging panels, chaired by Hedge Funds Review awards editor Margie Lindsay, are impartial and unbiased.

Hathersage was founded by Bill Lipschutz, who leads a team of highly experienced FX specialists, most of whom have worked together for more than two decades.

Including this latest award, this is the 10th major award for Hathersage since 2016:

2018 Best Macro Hedge Fund US, Hedgeweek

2018 Best Foreign Exchange Hedge Fund Global, Hedgeweek

2017 Best Foreign Exchange Hedge Fund, Hedge Funds Review

2017 Best Foreign Exchange Hedge Fund Global, Hedgeweek

2017 Best Macro Hedge Fund US, Hedgeweek

2016 Global Macro Fund of the Year, Absolute Return

2016 Best Macro CTA US, Hedgeweek

2016 Best Foreign Exchange Hedge Fund, Hedge Funds Review

2016 Hedge Fund of the Year, Hedge Funds Review

