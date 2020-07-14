Diversified Gas & Oil PLC: Diversified Gas and Oil Plc Schedules Interim Results and Conference Call

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / London-LSE quoted Diversified Gas & Oil Plc (LSE:DGOC)(OTCQX:DGAOF) "DGO" or the "Company"), the U.S. based owner and operator of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil wells as well as midstream assets, announces that it will release its 1H2020 interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 on August 10, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call on August 10, 2020 at 05:00 a.m. CDT to discuss the interim results.

The conference call details are as follows:

Date: August 10, 2020

Time: 05:00 a.m. CDT / 11:00 a.m. BST

US (toll-free): +1 877 407 5976

UK (toll-free): +44 (0)800 756 3429

Web Audio: www.dgoc.com/news-events/events

A record of the conference call will be made available following the event at https://ir.dgoc.com/financial-info.

