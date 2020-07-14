On, July 13, 2020, Brighter AB (publ) published a press release with information that three members have left the Company's Board of Directors, thereby consisting of only the Chairman. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if any circumstance exist that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (BRIG, ISIN code SE0004019545, order book ID 86375) and the warrants (BRIG TO4, ISIN code SE0010442004, order book ID 144755 and BRIG TO5, ISIN code SE0012740355, order book ID 175884) of Brighter AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.