Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced Logitech Solutions for Zoom Rooms with Alexa for Business, giving customers new ways to enhance their meeting room experience through contactless collaboration. As businesses continue to prepare for hybrid work environments, Logitech Solutions for Zoom Rooms and Alexa for Business, a service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that enables organizations and employees to use Alexa to get more work done, provide companies with a simple no-touch, voice-activated solution.

"It's important we continue to evolve the meeting room experience to better support the needs of our changing workplace," said Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration. "People are very comfortable with voice commands at home thanks to the adoption of Amazon Alexa-it's now becoming a natural experience in the business world. We're now able to be more efficient around utilization of meeting rooms, allowing businesses to deploy videoconferencing even faster by simply using voice to reserve rooms, schedule meetings, and start or end video calls."

Logitech Solutions for Zoom Rooms support Alexa for Business with the Logitech Tap controller, Mini PC, and a Zoom Certified Logitech Rally or MeetUp conferencecam. IT admins can simply download the Alexa for Business client to their Mini PC, and with just a few clicks, they can enable Alexa for their meeting room. Once installed, the microphone on any Logitech Solution for Zoom Room can detect Alexa voice commands and perform the requested action. Use commands like, "Alexa, start the meeting," to enable your conference camera and begin your Zoom meeting even faster. Once the wake word is detected, a tone will play and a blue bar will display on the TV, letting users know when Alexa is engaged in receiving or sending audio.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Logitech and Zoom to introduce hands-free voice control to their industry leading room solution," said Collin Davis, General Manager for Alexa for Business, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Customers love using Alexa for Business to voice enable meeting rooms, and by integrating directly with Zoom Rooms, Alexa for Business has never been easier to deploy. Together we are delivering an end to end solution that will enable enterprises to be voice-first."

Alexa for Business lets employees reserve meeting rooms and start and end conference calls using intuitive voice commands by integrating with room calendars in Google G Suite, Office365, or Microsoft Exchange. In addition, Logitech's Tap motion sensor can be leveraged to improve room utilization by automatically releasing rooms when nobody shows up. Finally, customers can leverage Alexa for Business to answer common questions as well as provide new custom work experiences through building private Alexa skills. For example, users could say, "Alexa, what is our weekly company briefing?"

"With the global health crisis, we need to provide our users with touchless experiences that help them limit physical contact with frequently used devices. The future of work must be a safe future. We look forward to working with Logitech and AWS to continuously innovate and build a secure and collaborative experience for our customers," said Jeff Smith, Head of Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Neal Piliavin, Director of Collaboration at HubSpot, understands the importance of voice in the workplace. "Together with Zoom and Logitech Tap, Alexa for Business has made it easier for our employees to join meetings and book nearby conference rooms," said Piliavin. "Those tools will also make it safer for employees returning to our offices by eliminating the need to touch surfaces in conference rooms. Looking to the future, voice assistants show promise in increasing productivity and making meetings more effective."

To learn more about Logitech Solutions for Zoom Rooms with Alexa for Business, please visit here and here.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech Solutions for Zoom Rooms with Alexa for Business is available now in the U.S. Pricing through AWS is $7 a month per room. Simply download the Alexa for Business application onto the Logitech Zoom Rooms Mini PC and activate the integration with Alexa for Business.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

