The module - which measures 2,411x1,134×35mm, weighs 31.1kg and features 156 p-type monocrystalline cells - is available in five versions with power outputs of 565-585 W and efficiencies of 20.67-21.40%. Jinko says the Pro Tiger series will become the company's main revenue stream in 2022, surpassing the Tiger 475 W panel.PV module manufacturer JinkoSolar plans to increase the production capacity of its new Pro Tiger module series to 10 GW by October. "Some of [the] existing lines will be upgraded to run this new series," Jinko VP Dany Qian told pv magazine. "In addition, our newly-expanded facilities ...

