Aureus Incorporated: Yuengling's Ice Cream Celebrates 100th Anniversary - Remembers the Past, Focuses on the Future / Developing New Products - Ice Cream Toppings

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / Aureus, Inc. (OTC PINK:ARSN), a food brand development company focused on acquiring and growing well-established food brands, would like to recognize Yuengling's Ice Cream ("Yuengling's") 100th Anniversary. While remembering its storied past, Aureus is very excited about Yuengling's future.

A full page ad on June 15, 1920 announced the "birth" of Yuengling's Ice Cream.

Due to the start of Prohibition in 1920, Frank Yuengling, the owner of the brewery, started Yuengling's Ice Cream. In 1935, once Prohibition was repealed, Frank spun off the company and turned the ice cream business over to his eldest son, Frederick Sr. Frederic Sr. grew sales and opened several ice cream shops during his tenure. In 1963, Frederic Sr. turned the business over to his son, Frederick Jr. (Fritz). In 1985, Fritz wanted to retire but all of his children already had careers and did not want to take over business. So, the Yuengling family made the difficult decision to stop production.

The business never really went away, though, as people talked about the ice cream for years. And, with the explosive growth of the Yuengling Brewery, people were constantly reminded of the brand.

In late 2012, David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad met to discuss the ice cream's relaunch. After a year of planning, the ice cream was back on shelves in January, 2014. Demand was high and the company grew fast. Unfortunately, the company experienced severe growing pains and eventually had to contract. With a plan in place to grow again, Yuengling's agreed to be acquired by Aureus in June, 2019. While Yuengling's start with Aureus has been slower than anticipated, Aureus still has high expectations for Yuengling's. "With 100 years behind the brand, we are very excited about the possibilities in the next 100 years, said Everett Dickson, President of Aureus, Inc.

Separately, Yuengling's is working on several toppings to complement its line of super-premium ice cream. One example is a rich chocolate fudge. Yuengling's will continue to use only the finest ingredients and natural flavors in the creation of these wonderfully new products.

About Aureus, Inc.

Management and ownership recently changed hands. The new focus is on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry, with a focus on ice cream. Aureus owns the assets and trademarks of the Yuengling's Ice Cream brand, and the exclusive right to market and sell the products of the brand. The goal of Aureus in the operation to consolidate all factors that are positive for the Yuengling's brand into a synergistic success for Aureus shareholders as well as the next generation of Yuengling's consumers.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Developed by American businessman, Frank D. Yuengling, as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during Prohibition (1920-1933), Yuengling's Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional super-premium ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014 and an American classic was reborn. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality, by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones. Yuengling's Ice Cream is a super-premium ice cream, which means it has a butterfat content of 14% or greater. In addition to having high butterfat, Yuengling's also has low overrun (or a lower amount of air). This makes the ice cream less whipped and much more dense. Yuengling's also is constantly working to keep its product as "clean" as possible, by using as few ingredients as necessary, and those that are used are of a very high quality. The brands Yuengling's is most similar to are Häagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry's.

The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation, as it has been since 1935, is a stand alone, and separately owned and operated company from D. G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc. Brewery

