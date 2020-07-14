Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe, and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for more information.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005080/en/

Patient Journey Mapping Solutions for a Healthcare Industry Client (Graphic: Business Wire)

For healthcare companies, patient satisfaction is likely to become an increasingly important source of competitive advantage. The key to patient engagement and satisfaction is identifying gaps in offerings and delivering exceptional customer service," says an industry expert at Infiniti Research. For more insights into our solutions portfolio, request more information.

Business Challenge:

The client is a healthcare company based out of the United Arab Emirates. They were experiencing stagnant growth for two years and losing ground to competitors. To improve their competitive ground and retain valuable patients, the client wished to better understand patient experiences at every stage with the healthcare system. They also sought to match the constant changes in the market and build long term relations with their patients. Further, they aimed to identify areas for improvement, understand patient behavior and needs, improve communication, improve customer engagement, and uncover latent market opportunities. Therefore, the client approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in patient journey mapping.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's research experts followed a detailed approach to patient journey mapping. This approach employed by our research experts consisted of:

Comprehensive patient journey mapping for different services.

In-depth interviews with internal team members, as well as open-ended interviews with patients and relatives, to identify pain points.

Data collection methods such as one-on-one patient and staff interviews to understand patients' thoughts and feelings while interacting with the healthcare system.

Gathering patient satisfaction survey data to understand patient behavior throughout their care journey and gathering patient experience survey to further identify pain points.

Listing high-volume services with high impact on the client's bottom line.

Deep-dive secondary research to gather available information, and validation of market data and study results with market experts and independent consultants.

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's research experts leveraged their patient journey mapping solutions and helped the client improve health outcomes, patient experience, and engagement. This also helped the client reduce the likeliness of missed appointments and readmissions. Further, the client was able to create personalized experiences for patients, gain a deep understanding of patient needs, and keep up with shifting market forces. This in turn increased patient acquisition and retention.

With our patient journey mapping solutions, the healthcare company was also able to:

Identify and improve on gaps and opportunities within the health system

Further explore opportunities to improve pre- and post-clinical patient engagement

Boost retention rates by reinforcing long-term patient relationships

Realize savings of over 1.8 million AED

Infiniti's research experts are equipped with the expertise and skill set to provide effective and strategic, actionable patient journey mapping solutions to healthcare industry clients. Request a free proposal for comprehensive market-specific insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005080/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us