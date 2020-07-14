With reference to an announcement made public by Eik fasteignafélag hf. (symbol: EIK) on July 14, 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on July 15, 2020. ISIN IS0000020709 Company name Eik fasteignafélag hf. Total share capital before the decrease kr. 3.465.180.435 Decrease in share capital kr. 41.317.000 Total share capital following the decrease kr. 3.423.863.435 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol EIK Orderbook ID 108317