Dienstag, 14.07.2020
WKN: A0Q418 ISIN: FR0010613471 Ticker-Symbol: SZ1 
Tradegate
14.07.20
14:54 Uhr
10,550 Euro
-0,080
-0,75 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2020 | 14:29
SUEZ: Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:SUEZ
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 750,000,000
Description:1.25% due 14th May 2035
Offer price:99.593
Stabilising Managers:Citi / HSBC / RBC CM / UniCredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).

Contacts:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com)

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
