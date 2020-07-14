Quad M Solutions, Inc.: Quad M Solutions Engages ClearThink to Launch Comprehensive Capital Markets and Investor Relations Program

Focused on Increasing Awareness and Enhancing Shareholder Value

EDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / Quad M Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:MMMM) ("Quad M" or the "Company"), a public holding company that offers staffing services and employee benefits such as health plans, HR-human resources, and payroll services, to small and mid-sized group employers, announced today that it has retained ClearThink, a strategic advisory services firm, to implement a strategic investor relations program. ClearThink seeks to raise Quad M Solutions' visibility within the investment community by strengthening its relationships and increasing awareness with the goal of enhancing shareholder value.

"We are encouraged by our business progress and traction over the past several months and believe we are well positioned to penetrate market opportunities and for future revenue growth," said Mr. Pat Dileo, Quad M Solutions' Chief Executive Officer. "While we continue our focus on sales growth, we are also committed to improving our capital markets strategy, which includes a potential uplist to a major U.S. national exchange by early-2021. As we look to all of this positive momentum, the Board and management believed it was an appropriate time to retain a proactive strategic investor relations firm to help us reach new potential investors and effectively communicate our investment thesis. We are confident that throughout their national footprint, ClearThink will help us more effectively communicate our accelerated growth strategy, business objectives and corporate milestones to a wider audience of sophisticated investors."

ClearThink is a consulting firm known for its ability to connect underfollowed and undervalued emerging growth companies with sophisticated institutional investors, buy-side and sell-side analysts, retail brokerage firms and accredited individual investors. Leveraging decades of cumulative experience, ClearThink develops strategies to help clients effectively communicate with the investment community and works to increase their exposure through targeted outreach and transparent positioning. ClearThink helps public companies deliver the right message to the right audience. Over time, ClearThink helps its clients navigate up the Wall Street value chain and to help them secure a reasonable valuation by broadening their audience, expanding institutional ownership and ensuring clear, consistent communication with the public.

About Quad M Solutions, Inc.

Quad M Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:MMMM), is a public holding company that offers staffing services and employee benefits such as self-funded health plans, HR-human resources, payroll services, retirement, supplemental and workers compensation insurance to small and mid-sized group employers. It has four subsidiaries, NuAxess 2, Inc., PrimeAxess, Inc., OpenAxess, Inc. and PrimeAxess 2, LLC.

NuAxess 2 is a full-service healthcare financial, employee benefits and self-insured insurance consulting company that provides comprehensive major medical self-insured value-based health coverage for group employers with 1 to 500 employees and their eligible dependents. Our proprietary offerings provide reduced premium cost savings compared to typical insured major medical health plans. NuAxess employer members have both choice and access to medical providers without network restrictions. Employees are able to manage their immediate and long-term healthcare needs through innovative wellness and prevention programs tied to financial incentives.

NuAxess gives employer members access to timely and reliable healthcare information through interactive member engagement programs, enabling them to manage and control their health decisions along with their doctors. NuAxess 'Smart' Plans include no coinsurance, no medical copays, full transparency and unrestricted access to any doctor. Furthermore, the NuAxess Smart Plan has a unique dual deductible feature that includes a Health Savings Account. The Plan is supported by an extensive technology platform of strategic vender programs operating under a single source administration. The technology and these programs are available 24/7 365 to assist members in making healthcare-related decisions.

Included in the employee members' health plans are user friendly, best-in-class health products and services, offered via a menu-driven approach.

Our strategic partners bring comprehensive consumer-driven health and wellness focused services that are linked to our websites, mobile applications, wearable devices, remote monitoring, and other health-related tools, all of which broaden the value proposition offered to the employee.

NuAxess operates nationwide to meet the demand of the rapidly expanding market of small and mid-size group employers as well as the exploding essential worker "Gig Economy," this labor market is characterized by the prevalence of short-term contracts or freelance work, not permanent jobs.

For additional information, please visit: QuadMSolutions.com and NuAxess.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Quad M Solutions, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

Corporate Contact:

Pat Dileo

CEO, Chairman, Quad M Solutions, Inc.

p732-423-5520

p844-NuAxess

Investors:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: Quad M Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597316/Quad-M-Solutions-Engages-ClearThink-to-Launch-Comprehensive-Capital-Markets-and-Investor-Relations-Program