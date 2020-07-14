VerifyMe's Counterfeit Prevention and Authentication Highlighted by HP Indigo Secure

Webinar Video Demonstrates RainbowSecure® Invisible Ink and VeriPAS Authentication Scanner

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME), a digital technology solutions provider specializing in counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, data mining, track and trace, features for labels, packaging and products, is pleased to announce that its RainbowSecure® invisible ink and VeriPAS authentication scanner were highlighted in a webinar by its strategic partner, the Indigo Division of HP Inc. ("HP Indigo").

To see the webinar in its entirety, please visit: https://www.verifyme.com/media.

HP Indigo is a division of HP Inc.'s Graphic Solutions Business, founded in 1977 in Israel and acquired by Hewlett-Packard in 2001. HP Indigo offers converters the industry's widest portfolio of presses, along with new color and workflow automation solutions, to efficiently deliver diverse, on-demand print orders with low waste. With HP Indigo Secure and partner solutions, converters can provide brand protection solutions using special inks and protected track and trace solutions. As a strategic partner of VerifyMe, HP Indigo markets and recommends its RainbowSecure® invisible ink and VeriPAS authentication scanner to its global customers worldwide.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track-and-trace software known as VeriPAS that allows both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VeriPAS is a serialization software system that brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, the use of our products in additional presses and locations, the results of ongoing tests, and roll-out of our products and authentication devices. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property litigation, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-234155) that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

For Licensing or Other Information Contact:

Company: VerifyMe, Inc.

Email: IR@verifyme.com

Website: http://www.verifyme.com

Investors:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: VerifyMe

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597371/VerifyMes-Counterfeit-Prevention-and-Authentication-Highlighted-by-HP-Indigo-Secure