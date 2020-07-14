Innovest Global Inc.: Innovest Global Launches Safety Program for Safe and Effective Return to Schools and Workplaces Nationwide

'America's Safe Return Initiative' (ASRI) and launch of 'Protectant Safety' brand provide a much-needed path for organizational reopening, leveraging Chagrin Safety Supply's expertise and leadership in crisis management

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / Innovest Global Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST), a diversified industrials company has launched the ASRI program (click here for video) and corresponding 'Protectant Safety' brand (click here for the ASRI website). Schools and businesses should contact Shawn Nadolski at 440-644-1027 ext. 104 for information on utilizing the ASRI 'one-stop-shop' to safely and effectively reopen in accordance with local guidelines.

Utilizing the policies, services, and products deployed in this new, standardized program, Innovest itself reopened its offices on the first day permitted by the governor of Ohio. In the three months since reopening, the program has been seamless - including one employee contracting Covid-19, but no other cases, and that person since recovered and returned to work. This program was birthed as a response to management's frustration that even as safety experts, there was no clarity of tactical support for recommended protocol.

Damon Mintz, Innovest's President, said, "Much has been learned about Covid-19, and while the cornerstone of prevention is for high-risk individuals to avoid unnecessary interaction and for social distancing to be observed, schools and businesses can get back to functioning with this thorough program that mitigates risk, administers rapid tests for Covid-19, and provides support for both healthy and compromised environments."

Chagrin Safety Supply was acquired by Innovest in October 2017. It marked Innovest's first acquisition, and was noted as a beachhead entry with a 35-year history, including having been awarded the master contract post-911 from the US Postal Service to supply nitrile safety gloves to the nations 44,000 post offices. This history, the expertise of the team, and their innovative approach to solving safety issues have resulted in a powerful solution for schools and middle-market businesses who do not have the internal resources or expertise to generate reliable, appropriate and safe protocols for reopening.

Bill Oler, Founder of Chagrin Safety Supply and Innovest's safety expert, said, "In the three years since the acquisition, we've continued to improve operations in every respect. This program was the result of an incredible team effort where the best minds at Innovest rallied together to create a commercial solution to the most challenging health crisis of our lifetimes. I couldn't be more proud of our team, and thankful to have such a strong pool of resources focusing on Chagrin Safety's contribution to safe working environments nationwide."

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST) is a diversified industrial company applying technology and innovation to provide value-added solutions across multiple business markets. Innovest Global builds long-term shareholder value by acquiring established industrial businesses on favorable terms, realizing synergies and achieving organic growth through investments in innovative technology and business systems. For more information, please click here.

