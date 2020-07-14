NOTICE 2020-07-14 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 2 certificate(s) issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc with effect from 2020-07-15. The certificate(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Leverage Certificates) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=783752