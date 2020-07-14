G2 and Bombora Partner to Elevate Buyer Intent Data

Buyer Intent data leaders team up with new integration to support B2B vendors in identifying relevant buyers across G2.com and the B2B web

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / G2, the world's leading B2B software and services review platform, announced today its partnership with Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data. This new product integration combines first-party account-level data collected across G2.com with third-party intent data to surface the businesses which are both visiting G2.com and researching related topics across the B2B web.

"Understanding our buyer's intent is critical to creating relevant touchpoints across sales and marketing that convert. The ability to pair third-party research with G2 intent will add yet another piece of the prospect's story happening outside of our domain, making it more accessible for us to become a part of it," said Hillary Lupo Carpio, Director of ABM at Snowflake.

Now more than ever it's important for software vendors to be monitoring everything that's happening with their business. That's why G2 and Bombora teamed up to provide an integration that supports vendors in identifying potential opportunities and buyers.

"The magic happens, once you merge third-party data with first-party data," says Franklin Herbas, Vice President, CMI Account Intelligence CMI Crystal Ball, SAP Corporate Strategy . "The more data you put into the equation, the more behavioral analysis you can do. Let the data drive the efforts of marketing, rather than trying to push 10,000 customers to buy your product or service."

G2's integration with Bombora enables software vendors to:

Deliver relevant outreach: By using Bombora's Intent topic insights to validate target buyers' research behaviors, sales and marketing associates can craft hyper-personalized outreach covering the products and topics they're most interested in.

Target at the perfect time: G2 Buyer Intent and Bombora Intent data deliver up-to-the-minute trends on the research and buying behaviors of the most active relevant accounts, so sales and marketing teams can time outreach when buyers are in the peak of their research phase.

"Understanding the buyer's journey so you can help them make informed decisions is one of the most important focus areas for every tech business. This collaboration allows us to combine the power of G2 Buyer Intent data with Bombora's Intent topics giving vendors a thorough and enhanced view of their buyers' research behavior across G2 and the B2B web," said Mike Weir, Chief Revenue Officer at G2. "G2 customers will now not only have access to more insights, but more context, too. We're excited to give businesses the opportunity to experience the value of Bombora's Intent topics and scores right from within their my.G2 admin panel."

"The integration of Bombora with G2 allows revenue teams to see valuable prospects' activity across both G2.com and the greater B2B web," said Mike Burton, SVP of Sales at Bombora. "Combining these powerful intent signals provides a huge validation for account-based activities, arming folks with the information they need to have successful sales and marketing interactions."

The integration is now generally available for all Pro & Power G2 customers who are using Buyer Intent at https://www.sell.g2.com/integrate-bombora.

About Bombora

Bombora identifies specific businesses that are researching products and services by capturing intent signals across a proprietary, consent-based cooperative of thousands of B2B websites. Bombora uses natural language processing to understand meaning, context, and engagement with content, and its patented Company Surge ® data is a normalized score showing content consumption spikes against a baseline of normal consumption, scored weekly to show trend analysis. Learn more about Bombora at bombora.com.

About G2.com (formerly G2 Crowd)

Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than five million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has more than a million verified reviews and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2's customers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM and Zoom and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.

