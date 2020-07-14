Greenpro Capital Corp: Greenpro Signs Acquisition Agreement to Acquire 15% of Ata Plus

HONG KONG and KUALA LUMPUR / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / Greenpro Capital Corp., (NASDAQ:GRNQ) a multinational conglomerate with a portfolio of businesses, today announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with Ata Plus Sdn Bhd to acquire a 15% equity interest of Ata Plus. Ata Plus is registered with the Securities Commission of Malaysia as a Recognised Market Operator (RMO) which allows it to operate an Equity Crowdfunding (ECF) Platform to facilitate public fundraising by private companies in exchange for their shares. In addition, Ata Plus can operate a secondary market for ECF investors to sell their shares to interested buyers, and it can also allow licensed Venture Capital and Private Equity Corporations to raise a Microfund on its Platform.

Greenpro is issuing 457,312 restricted shares for its 15% equity stake in Ata Plus.

This acquisition is seen as enhancing and strengthening Greenpro's offerings comprising company formation, trust and asset protection, family office, financial planning and management, fund management and asset management, and business incubation for SMEs, by leveraging on the services offered by Ata Plus and cross referral of clients.

For Ata Plus, Greenpro's considerable regional financial assets and global presence positions it well to become, in the short to medium term, a regional fundraising platform, and in the longer term, a global one. The intention is to immediately create a 10 + 1 market reach potential comprising of the ten member states in ASEAN plus China, where Greenpro has access to via their Hong Kong presence. Companies fundraising on the Ata Plus platform will not only have global access to investors at the ECF fundraising stage, they will also have a complete support infrastructure to expedite public listings in the USA.

Ata Plus will also be able to leverage on the digital assets and technology recently acquired by Greenpro via their investment in First Bullion Holdings Inc, Philippines. With rapid technological changes, a new financial services ecosystem is emerging that demands a whole new way to provide financial services unencumbered by legacy systems. Having already disrupted banking and financial services, these digital technologies are now transforming capital markets.

"This business combination makes tremendous sense for Greenpro," said CK Lee, Greenpro Chief Executive Officer. "By adding Ata Plus' proven platform for SME fundraising to Greenpro's considerable regional financial and technological assets, we

can generate significant product, customer and cost synergies. We intend to use the Ata Plus platform to provide private high-growth emerging companies, firstly, with frictionless access to a wider pool of global investors by offering an array of new types of securities made possible with our newly acquired technology and IP, and secondly, with a proven infrastructure for public listing," Lee added.

Elain Lockman, Ata Plus co-Founder and Director, commented, "We are excited about the prospects of joining with Greenpro to fast track not only our ambition to become a regional platform but to further deliver on our mission of democratization of wealth and greater inclusion."

The proposed transaction is subject to the satisfactory completion of regulatory approval, and the approval of both the boards of directors and stockholders of Greenpro and Ata Plus.

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Hong Kong with strategic offices across Asia, Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNQ) is a business incubator and multinational conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSx for STOs, health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the Company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com. Website: www.greenprocapital.com

About Ata Plus Sdn Bhd

Ata Plus Sdn Bhd is a blockchain enhanced Equity Crowdfunding (ECF) online platform, matching businesses seeking growth and funding with investors interested in building sustainable world-class companies. As a Registered Recognised Market Operator with the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) since June 2015, Ata Plus actively seeks to leverage on technology tools to facilitate and promote transparency and good governance in investing and fundraising. The platform delivers extensive services from qualifying companies to list and marketing their ECF Campaigns; to educating investors on ways to evaluate their investment opportunities. Ata Plus aims to:

Provide an efficient and innovative channel of fundraising to SMEs and start-up businesses

Offer a pool of quality, high potential and legitimate deal flow to the investor community

Operate a transparent and professional ECF platform that balances risk management and compliance through swift processes

Website: www.ata-plus.com

