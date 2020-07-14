Deployment Enables New Revenue Streams, Accelerates Time-to-Market and Improves Customer Experience

Netcracker Technology announced today that Telenet, the largest cable broadband service provider in Belgium, has gone live with Netcracker's Digital BSS enabling the company to streamline, simplify and standardize billing processes, deliver new digital services faster and provide a better customer experience across business lines.

Telenet is using Netcracker's Customer Management solutions, Customer Information and Order Management, Customer Care Problem Management, Loyalty Management, Contract SLA Management and Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ), to deliver exceptional customer experience. To accelerate revenue streams, Telenet has deployed Netcracker's Revenue Management offerings including Online Charging System, Converged Rating Charging, Customer Billing Management, Collections Management, Voucher Management and Active Mediation.

The expanded offering allows Telenet to deliver digital business services and ensures the seamless integration of new BSS capabilities. Telenet will also continue to utilize Netcracker's OSS capability to efficiently use network resources.

Additionally, Telenet utilized Netcracker's Professional Services to successfully execute this large-scale transformation program. Services included Project Management, Program Governance, Solution Delivery, Integration, Testing and Support Maintenance.

"Netcracker continues to demonstrate its ability to innovate and to adapt improve allowing us to keep a focus on our long-term objectives," said Micha Berger, Chief Technology Officer at Telenet. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Netcracker and continue to leverage its market-leading Digital BSS/OSS portfolio."

"The market's constantly changing demands for service innovation means operators need to regularly incorporate new functionality in order to remain on the cutting edge," said Mitat Kizilelma, Vice President, EMEA at Netcracker. "Our long-term partnership with Telenet shows that we can help service providers transform and continually evolve so they can meet internal, market and customer expectations."

