As from July 20, 2020, Commerzbank AG (org.nr 32000) has been replaced by Société Générale Effekten GmbH (org.nr 32283) as issuer for the following bond loans in attached document. Please note that the short names, ISIN codes and trading codes remain unchanged for all instruments. For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=783776