The Towers Of The Waldorf Astoria Sees Incredible Demand From Buyers Around The World

International Website Debuts, Translated into Record Ten Languages

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since officially launching sales of luxury condominium residences this spring, The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria has received an unprecedented number of inquiries from all over the world. The building's newly released international website has been translated into ten languages: French, Spanish, Russian, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, Japanese, Arabic, and Hindi.

The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria will introduce an unparalleled residential lifestyle to the heart of Midtown Manhattan, offering residents a world of exclusive private amenities, along with access to best-in-class services and a glamorous lifestyle found only at the globally renowned Waldorf Astoria New York.

Waldorf Astoria New York has been a beacon of timeless glamour for nearly a century-home to Hollywood's elite, host to countless world leaders, and the site of famed cultural events and galas. The property is undergoing an unprecedented restoration, undertaken with care by developer Dajia Insurance Group and renowned architects Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. The sophisticated residential interiors and amenities by internationally renowned designer Jean-Louis Deniot create a truly modern experience within the building's historic framework.

The residences range from gracious studios to opulent four-bedrooms and penthouses, many with unique floorplans and private outdoor spaces. Privacy and security are paramount, with a discrete residential experience separate from the hotel, two fully staffed entry lobbies, a porte cochère with 24-hour valet service, and concierge closet at the entryway of every residence-allowing for secure delivery of packages and room service.

Residents will have access to over 50,000 SF (4,645 SQM) of private residential amenities, ranging from health and wellness to entertaining and business spaces including a stunning 25-meter pool with skylight, state-of-the-art fitness center, opulent private spas for men and women, and numerous spaces to host private events.

Waldorf Astoria New York will set the international standard for luxurious hotel service, and future residents will enjoy priority access to the unrivaled services of the 375-key hotel.

The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria will offer 375 condominium residences starting from USD $1,700,000. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive marketing and sales agent. Initial occupancy is projected for 2022. Please visit waldorftowers.nyc, follow the building's Instagram @WaldorfNYC, or call +1 212.872.1210 for a private appointment at the residential gallery.

The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria International Website Languages:

English

Spanish / Español

French / Français

Portuguese / Português

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213835/The_Towers_of_the_Waldorf_Astoria.jpg