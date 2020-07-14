An international team has developed an integrated solar flow battery which has been suggested as ideal for off-grid locations. The device, which combines energy conversion and storage in one unit, can be used for lighting and recharging cell phones.An international group of scientists claims to have created a high-efficiency, low-cost redox flow battery powered by perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells which combines storage and power production in one unit. The device was developed by researchers from the Wisconsin-Madison and Utah State universities in the United States, the universities of New ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...