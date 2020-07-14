LeadKlozer Unlocks Secret, Hidden, Golden Gems Within Facebook Marketing

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / There was previously no way for businesses or digital marketing agencies to track and prioritize the world of Facebook interactions with their brands by any one individual lead. How could any Facebook marketer possibly tell who was engaging with them most often?

Digital agencies, consultants and businesses are missing substantial lead opportunities that are both well recognized and those that have never been seen or tracked before. Sales are falling through Facebook Marketer's fingers every day.

LeadKlozer, a social media marketing startup with support of top industry influencers, announces the first-ever Facebook engagement monitoring service (CRM) for individual leads. As Facebook continues to be the favorite social network among U.S. marketers, there remains a huge gap between the creation of engagements with leads initiated through Facebook page marketing and the actual ability to track those interactions at the individual lead level. LeadKlozer allows marketers to automatically track, organize, prioritize and respond to individual leads all in one place, saving time, increasing closing rates and sales.

"Until now, Facebook marketers have been blind to the most important lead intelligence information and decision making priorities," said LeadKlozer Founder and CEO, Steven MacDonald. "Forrester forecasts that social will remain the fastest growing digital advertising channel globally over the next five years. Through LeadKlozer, our customers will never need to worry about missing a single Facebook lead again."

LeadKlozer allows marketers using Facebook Pages, Facebook Ads and Facebook Ads Manager to easily view their engagements in real-time using LeadKlozer's custom search engine of your entire contact database and applying automated recommendations from an internal lead scoring algorithm, Smart Score. "With all of the social tools currently on the market, I'm amazed that no one has come up with this solution until now," says Joel Comm, social media influencer and NY Times best selling author. LeadKlozer is a game-changer that reveals the hidden gold in your social accounts."

About Us

For over a decade, We've trained more than 10,000 entrepreneurs on how to use social media to grow their businesses. LeadKlozer was born from their feedback.

Our students were overwhelmed by the sheer volume of activity and the inability to see all their social media interactions happening around their businesses, making it extremely difficult for them to organize it all into a clear set of follow-up priorities.

We went looking for a tool to recommend to them, but there was nothing to keep track of all the social media engagements at the individual lead level. I was utterly shocked! There was no way to see the bigger picture of how much a particular prospect has been interacting with you. We recognized the need for an aggregate view of all interactions with business pages through likes, shares, comments, and messages. It was impossible to know at a glance who your most engaged and, therefore, the most important prospects are, and this is the problem that we set out to solve with LeadKlozer.

We have started with Facebook and automatically tracking and scoring all your page interactions from likes to comments, replies, chatbots, inbox messages, and ads, but this is only the start! We will keep adding more social networks and new interaction tools very soon.

Our mission is to help you see the complete lead engagement picture from your social media activity with little to no effort, to unveil your highest follow-up priorities and easiest sales opportunities.

Steven MacDonald
Founder & CEO
steve@leadklozer.com
www.leadklozer.com

