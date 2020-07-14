Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Palace Capital (PCA): Encouraging full-year results 14-Jul-2020 / 15:05 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: Encouraging full-year results The healthy liquidity position of Palace Capital takes risks down to a modest level, as does the overweight to regional offices and minimal shops. The Hudson Quarter mixed-development site is selling well, and profitability remains at appraisal levels. Hudson Quarter is within the York city walls, has been selling well and is a material positive, set to generate approaching GBP70m cash for recycling investment. The current returns from this count for zero in reported numbers or forward estimates this year. Even after having devoted significant resource to this successful site, the income yield is above the market average, and with below-market risk. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/encouraging-full-year -results/ [1] If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Mike Foster mf@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street London EC2M 1NH +44 20 7194 7622 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1093725 14-Jul-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b23a9927265a2f99c88fdac931570590&application_id=1093725&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=1093725&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2020 10:05 ET (14:05 GMT)