Panasonic-Toyota Auto Battery Joint Venture Selects Anaqua for IP and Innovation Management

Prime Planet Energy & Solutions to use Anaqua's AQX platform to help strengthen their fast-developing IP portfolio

BOSTON, July 14, 2020, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that a new Panasonic-Toyota automotive battery joint venture, Prime Planet Energy & Solutions, has selected Anaqua's AQX platform to help manage and strengthen its global IP portfolio.

PPE&S will leverage AQX's configurable workflows and templates to help in quickly establishing their own IP operation and to build up their fast-developing IP portfolio. The joint venture's entire innovation and IP lifecycles will be managed on the Anaqua platform. Analytics and cost tracking functionalities, such as HyperView and financial management, will help support PPE&S in building a strong and cost-optimized IP portfolio which is aligned with their corporate business strategy.

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, said: "PPE&S has an important mission to develop next- generation automotive batteries that will enable the expansion of the use of electric vehicles and help create a cleaner environment. We are delighted to be working with them to support their innovation in this area."

