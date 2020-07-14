Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2020) - Pedro Resources Ltd. (NEX: PED.H) ("Pedro" or the "Company") announces that the common shares of the Company will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the open of trading Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on mineral exploration and development.

