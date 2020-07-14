360Quadrants Releases Quadrant of Best Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Vendors

CHICAGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Design and Building Information Modeling Software is used to create 3D models that provide deep insights into planning, design, construction, and management of buildings. The software helps analyze the qualitative and quantitative features of construction. The benefits of BIM software include quick project completion, detailed visualization tools, high-quality results, and affordable costs. Architects are able to project the final product as a 3D model created using BIM software. The software comes with powerful information management and 3D modeling features and has the capability to design complex processes.

Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Quadrant Highlights

30+ companies offering Top BIM Software were analyzed out of the best 10 companies were placed and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

ArchiCAD, AutoCAD, Navisworks, Revit Live, and SketchUp have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence & business strategy.

Civil 3D, and MicroStation have been identified as Innovators as they have focused product portfolios but and innovative business strategies, with which they are able to set new trends in the market.

Vectorworks Architect, and Leica Geosystems have been identified as Emerging Companies, as they have niche product offerings and decent business strategies which help them in having consistent growth.

BIM Track, DataCAD, and The Wild have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have innovative portfolios of solutions &services.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular comparisons between Best BIM Software vendors.

360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.

360Quadrants Scoring Methodology

The top companies in the Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market will be rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders-industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts-based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $6.3 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Access Control Software, Cloud Computing Software, and Machine Vision Solutions.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441