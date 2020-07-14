The global embolization coil market size is expected to grow by USD 215.58 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005792/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Embolization Coil Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Embolization Coil Market Analysis Report by Application (Neurology, Oncology, Peripheral Vascular disease, Cardiology, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/embolization-coil-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the high demand for detachable coils. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the embolization coil market.

Detachable coils are gaining prominence among users as they are directly inserted into a blood vessel using microcatheters to treat fistulas and tumors. These coils offer several advantages, including precise coil control and stability, reliability, ease of use, instant deployment, and fewer complications. The demand for these coils is likely to proliferate due to higher efficacy, improved embolic volume filing, and less thrombus formation. As a result, the rising demand for detachable coils compared to conventional coils will contribute to the embolization coil market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Embolization Coil Companies:

Balt USA LLC

Balt USA LLC has business operations under two segments: hemorrhagic stroke and neurovascular access. The company offers Optima Coil system with liquid embolic agents.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. operates its business through four segments: MedSurg, rhythm and neuro, cardiovascular, and specialty pharmaceuticals. The company's key offerings include Interlock and IDC Detachable Embolization Coils.

Cook Group Inc.

Cook Group Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as medical devices, life sciences, services, property management, and resorts. The company's key offerings include Retracta Detachable Embolization Coil and MReye Embolization coil.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. operates its business through two segments: cardiology and endovascular. The company offers embolization coil for cardiovascular treatments.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson has business operations under three segments: consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The company's key offerings in the embolization oil market include CERENOVUS SPECTRA Family of Coils and DELTAPAQ Microcoil.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Embolization Coil Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2024)

Neurology

Oncology

Peripheral Vascular disease

Cardiology

Others

Embolization Coil Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005792/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/