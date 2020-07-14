The global cottonseed oil market is expected to grow by 782.02 thousand tons as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cottonseed Oil Market Analysis Report by Product (GM cottonseed oil and Non-GM cottonseed oil), Geography (APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe), Distribution channel (Offline and Online), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the health benefits of cottonseed oil. In addition, the growing popularity of organic cottonseed oil is anticipated to boost the growth of the cottonseed oil market.

Cottonseed oil is low in cholesterol and rich in antioxidants and vitamin E, which are essential for good health. It has a neutral taste and compared to other oils, it is lighter and has a high smoke point, which makes it suitable for baking, deep-frying, and cooking at high temperatures. Many such health benefits are increasing its popularity among consumers, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Cottonseed Oil Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. operates its business through segments such as Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil is the key offering of the company.

Bunge Ltd.

Bunge Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Ginni cottonseed oil is the key offering of the company.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. operates its business through segments such as Agriculture, Animal nutrition, Beauty, Bioindustrial, Food beverage, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Meat poultry, and Others. Cargill Cottonseed Oil is the key offering of the company.

Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH operates its business through segments such as Food, Oils, and Services. The company offers Henry Lamotte cottonseed oil as one of its key products.

ITOCHU Corp.

ITOCHU Corp. operates its business through segments such as Textile company, Machinery company, Metals and minerals company, Energy and chemicals company, Food company, General products and reality company, ICT and financial business company, and The 8th company. The company offers cottonseed oil under its portfolio, Oilseeds International.

Cottonseed Oil Market Product Outlook (Growth, Thousand tons, 2020-2024)

GM cottonseed oil

Non-GM cottonseed oil

Cottonseed Oil Market Geography Outlook (Growth, Thousand tons, 2020-2024)

APAC

MEA

North America

South America

Europe

Cottonseed Oil Market Distribution channel Outlook (Growth, Thousand tons, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

