The global automotive airbag electronic control unit market size is expected to grow by USD 11.88 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Airbag Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mandatory incorporation of airbags in vehicles and increased production of automobiles are the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the growing complexity and number of ECUs in a vehicle are hampering market growth.

An airbag is an essential safety component that helps in reducing injuries during an accident. It serves as an occupant restraint system. Increasing safety concerns and government regulations have made the installation of airbags mandatory in all vehicles. A vehicle may be equipped with two to six airbags, which are placed at various locations. Standardized airbags include frontal airbags, knee airbags, and curtain airbags. Luxury vehicles are equipped with six to ten airbags. Regulatory specifications with regard to safety standards vary from country to country. According to the United States Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard, vehicles manufactured in the US, post April 1, 1989, should be equipped with airbags. In addition, automakers based in emerging countries such as India have also been directed to provide airbags as mandatory and standard equipment in all vehicles manufactured post October 2018. Thus, mandatory incorporation of airbags in vehicles will drive the demand for automotive airbag ECU, thereby propelling market growth.

Global Automotive Airbag ECU Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application segmentation analysis, the passenger cars segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The passenger car segment accounted for the major share of the automotive airbag ECU market due to its high demand from the luxury segment in both developed and developing countries. Moreover, the increase in purchasing power in the APAC region also contributed to the growth of this segment.

Global Automotive Airbag ECU Market: Geographic Landscape

As per Technavio's geographical segmentation, the Asia Pacific region is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive airbag ECU in APAC can be attributed to the growth of the automotive industry in the region. This is due to the high purchasing power and increased per capita income levels in countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Indonesia.

Companies Covered

Aptiv Plc

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Automotive Airbag Electronic Control Unit Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive airbag electronic control unit market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive airbag electronic control unit market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive airbag electronic control unit market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive airbag electronic control unit market, vendors

