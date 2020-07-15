The global automotive seat massage system market size is expected to grow by USD 556.08 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The reduction in driver fatigue by using seat massage systems is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the increasing cost pressure faced by OEMs are hampering market growth.

The increase in technological advancements and the rise in disposable income is encouraging automotive manufacturers to focus on comfort and safety features of vehicles. The seat massage system is one of the major comfort features in vehicles, which provides protection and reduces the fatigue and pain of the driver. Moreover, seat massage system also prevents excess stress on the muscles and tendons of the drivers, as they are made of inflatable bladders that generate a pulsating motion to give a massaging effect. Such benefits will result in an increase in the demand for automotive seat massage systems to enhance the comfort level of vehicles.

Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market: Type Landscape

Based on vehicle type segmentation, the passenger car segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing sales volume and the growing demand for passenger cars. Moreover, with the rising preference by consumers for comfort and luxury, the passenger car segment is expected to witness significant growth.

Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography segmentation the European region is expected to witness lucrative growth and will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive seat massage system market can be attributed to factors such as the high penetration percentage of luxury cars in the region. Germany, France, and the UK are the key markets for automotive seat massage systems in Europe.

Companies Covered

Adient Plc

Champion Seat Systems

Continental AG

Faurecia SA

InSeat Solutions LLC

Kongsberg Automotive ASA

Lear Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Rostra Precision Controls Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Seat Massage System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive seat massage system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive seat massage system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive seat massage system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive seat massage system market, vendors

