The global flame and detonation arrestors market size is expected to grow by USD 122.41 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005860/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flame and Detonation Arrestors Market 2020-2024 (Grapic: Business Wire)

Revision of standards and guidelines for flame arrestors, and the growth of end-user industries are the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as price volatility in the oil and gas industry may hamper market growth.

The revision of standards and guidelines for flame arrestors is expected to drive the flame and detonation arrestors market growth. Various industries use flammable gases and liquid vapors or solvents to carry out different processes. For instance, ethanol is used in the pharmaceutical industry as a disinfectant to adhere to the good manufacturing practices (GMPs) and microbiological requirements. Presence of these gases and vapors in these industries increases the risk of explosion. Hence, explosion safety is one of the most important aspects of workplace safety in these industries. Flame and detonation arrestors significantly reduce the risk of explosion by quenching the heat generated by flames and thus prevent explosions in storage tanks and piping systems. Many standards concerning the design of the flame and detonation arrestors have been revised in the last few years. For example, the 94/9/EC directive, which was applicable from July 1, 2003, until April 19, 2016, was replaced by the ATEX 2014/34/EU guidelines. These guidelines were intended to standardize the laws of member states related to equipment and protective systems used in a potentially explosive atmosphere. Flame arrestors are part of the protective systems as defined by these guidelines.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/flame-and-detonation-arrestors-market-industry-analysis?

Global Flame and Detonation Arrestors Market: Applications Landscape

Based on application segmentation, the tank and piping segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Flame and detonation arrestors are used in tank and piping systems carrying flammable vapors and gases in industries such as the oil and gas; chemicals and petrochemicals; and pharmaceuticals. They provide protection against possible explosion caused by ignition of flammable liquids and gases.

Global Flame and Detonation Arrestors Market: Geographic Landscape

By geographical segmentation, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth and thus offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. The growth of the flame and detonation arrestors market in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the rising oil refining capacities, especially in India and China; increasing use of natural gas for power generation in Japan and China; and growing consumption of natural gas in the Chinese petrochemical industry.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered

Braunschweiger Flammenfilter GmbH

Cashco Inc.

Continental Disc Corp.

Elmac Technologies

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

KITO Armaturen GmbH

L&J Technologies

TORNADO Technologies Inc.

WITT-Gasetechnik GmbH Co. KG

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2018,2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Flame and Detonation Arrestors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist flame and detonation arrestors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flame and detonation arrestors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flame and detonation arrestors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flame and detonation arrestors market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Tank and piping Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Loading and VRS Market size and forecast 2019-2024

IC engines Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Flare stacks Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Braunschweiger Flammenfilter GmbH

Cashco Inc.

Continental Disc Corp.

Elmac Technologies

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

KITO Armaturen GmbH

L&J Technologies

TORNADO Technologies Inc.

WITT-Gasetechnik GmbH Co. KG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005860/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/