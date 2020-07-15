The global chemiluminescence analyzer market size is expected to grow by USD 5.04 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

Higher sensitivity and accuracy of CLIA over ELISA, and the increasing geriatric population are among the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as lack of accessibility and affordability of diagnostic tests in developing countries may hamper market growth.

The market is witnessing a huge shift from the traditional method of ELISA towards the use of CLIA. The growing complications of diseases have increased the need to detect smaller target molecules, resulting in the emergence of CLIA. It is used with a directly labeling antigen (antibody) and an indicator such as luminol, isoluminol, an acridinium ester. CLIA overcomes the shortcomings of ELISA such as the lack of automation and the inability to analyze a large number of samples in a short period. The higher sensitivity and accuracy of chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) over enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is expected to drive the growth prospects for the CLA analyzer market size.

Global Chemiluminescence Analyzer Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product segmentation, the Benchtop CLAs segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Benchtop CLAs are analytical devices that require smaller space than the floor-standing analyzers. These analyzers also enhance the capabilities of diagnostic labs by freeing up space in the lab to be utilized for other applications. These analyzers support a broad range of assays and ensure shorter turnaround times without compromising on efficiency, productivity, or quality. They offer higher productivity owing to uninterrupted system processing when loading samples, reagents, and consumables.

Global Chemiluminescence Analyzer Market: Geographic Landscape

By geographical segmentation, the Europe region is expected to experience significant growth, which will offer several opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the CLA market in Europe is attributed to several factors such as the growing population in need of diagnostic procedures and country-specific programs that create awareness around the importance of precision medicine.

Companies Covered

Abbott Laboratories

bioMérieux SA

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson Johnson

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sysmex Corp.

The Carlyle Group Inc.

Tosoh Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Chemiluminescence Analyzer (CLA) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist chemiluminescence analyzer (CLA) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chemiluminescence analyzer (CLA) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chemiluminescence analyzer (CLA) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chemiluminescence analyzer (CLA) market vendors

