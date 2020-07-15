The global humidity sensors market size is expected to grow by USD 360.87 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

Government regulations in the automotive segment and the rising demand for contactless humidity sensors are among the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the technical challenges of humidity sensors may hamper the market growth.

Governments and regulatory organizations in several countries are implementing safety and emission control standards, which require the installation of sensors such as humidity sensors in cars. Automotive manufacturing companies must comply with these safety and emission control regulations set by the authorities. During the forecast period, this trend is expected to boost the demand for humidity sensors. Humidity sensors have a variety of applications, which is driving its high adoption across different types of cars such as electrical, hybrid, and driverless cars.

Global Humidity Sensors Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application segmentation analysis, the industrial segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Humidity sensors used in industrial applications operate under rough conditions and are used for several complex industrial applications. Humidity sensors perform operations such as calculating absolute humidity, measuring wet bulb temperature, water vapor pressure and calculating the output of dew point. Further, humidity sensors supplied for industrial processing are used in rugged metal housing as they operate in extreme conditions. Other applications for humidity sensors also include air compressors, air conditioning and ventilation control, as well as environmental monitoring and control in industrial and process controls.

Global Humidity Sensors Market: Geographic Landscape

As per Technavio's geographical segmentation, APAC is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the humidity sensors market in APAC is attributed to several factors such as the increase in the consumer's purchasing power, high adoption of smartphones, growing awareness of wearables, and increasing automation in petrochemical and oil and gas industries.

Companies Covered

Analog Devices Inc.

Delphi Technologies Plc

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

OMRON Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Humidity Sensor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist humidity sensor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the humidity sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the humidity sensor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of humidity sensor market, vendors

