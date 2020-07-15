ObsEva SA Awarded Clinical Science Award for Oral Presentation at ESHRE Virtual 36th Annual Meeting, July 2020

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - July 15, 2020 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today announced winning the Clinical Science Award for Oral Presentation at the ESHRE Virtual 36th Annual Meeting, which took place July 5-8, 2020. The Award was presented to the first and presenting author of the best oral presentation on a clinical science topic.

Dr Hugh Taylor, presented on Monday, July 6th, from 11:00 - 11:10 CEST in Session 05

Presentation number: O-190

Efficacy and safety of linzagolix on heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) due to uterine fibroids (UF): Results from a placebo-controlled, randomized, Phase 3 trial

The link for the presentation on the ESHRE platform, is available under "Events Calendar"

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor, and improving ET outcomes following IVF. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com .

About Linzagolix

Linzagolix is a novel, once daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist with a potentially best-in-class profile. Linzagolix is currently in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids and pain associated with endometriosis. ObsEva licensed linzagolix from Kissei in late 2015 and retains worldwide commercial rights, excluding Asia, for the product.

About Kissei

Kissei is a Japanese pharmaceutical company with approximately 70 years of history, specialized in the field of urology, kidney-dialysis and unmet medical needs. Silodosin is a Kissei product for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia, which is sold worldwide through its licensees. KLH-2109/OBE2109 is a new chemical entity discovered by Kissei R&D.

