JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

JZ Capital Partners Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48761)

LEI Number: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

(The "Company")

15 July 2020

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 12 August 2020 at 13:00 BST.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 29 February 2020 is today being posted to shareholders.

The Company has been closely monitoring the evolving situation relating to the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19), including the current guidance and restrictions on travel and public gatherings and social distancing. The priority of the Company's Board at this time is the health, safety and wellbeing of all shareholders and directors.

With effect from 20 June 2020, the States of Guernsey implemented Phase 5 of its transitional plan to ease the stay at home and travel restrictions originally introduced on 25 March 2020 in light of COVID-19. Whilst restrictions within Guernsey have been eased, permitting gatherings to take place within Guernsey, any persons arriving into Guernsey are presently required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days upon arrival. In light of the restrictions in place from 20 June 2020, whilst Guernsey based shareholders are permitted to attend the Annual General Meeting in person, shareholders from outside of Guernsey are strongly encouraged to appoint the Chairman of the meeting or the Company Secretary as their proxy and provide voting instructions in advance of the Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the instructions explained in the 'Notes re your Form of Proxy and voting at the Annual General Meeting' section of the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their voting rights by completing and submitting a Form of Proxy. It is highly recommended that Shareholders submit their Form of Proxy as early as possible to ensure that their votes are counted at the Annual General Meeting.

The Company will continue to closely monitor the situation in the lead up to the Annual General Meeting and will make any further updates as required about the meeting on its website at www.jzcp.com.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and will be uploaded to the Company's website at www.jzcp.com.



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001



