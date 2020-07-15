The Israeli government assigned 168 MW of capacity through the tender. It selected three developers for eleven projects, with capacities of 100 MW, 48 MW and 20 MW.The Israeli Electricity Market Regulatory Authority revealed the final results this week for a tender to build solar+storage plants. It assigned 168 MW of capacity, spanning 11 projects submitted by three different developers. Israel-based Doral Energy and Enlight Renewable Energy won 100 MW and 48 MW allotments, respectively. Alumni Capital, meanwhile, secured 20 MW. All of the projects will sell power at a final price of ILS19.9 ($0.0578)/kWh. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...